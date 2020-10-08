Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Uses Children to Pressure Dissenting Parents

Click to expand Image Women stand in front of a police officer during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, September 19, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/TUT.by Oksana Barovskaya’s 12-year-old daughter was home alone on August 21 when several men rang the doorbell of her apartment in Lahoysk, a town in Belarus. Barovskaya, who was at work, said that when her daughter called, “I could hear the doorbell ringing non-stop. She was hysterical … It was very scary.” The men at Barovskaya’s apartment door were police officers who came to talk about…

© Human Rights Watch -


