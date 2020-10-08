Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three Lebanese women journalists hounded on social media

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the harassment, defamation and threats to which three Lebanese women journalists were subjected on social media last week and calls on the authorities to provide them with protection.The three journalists, Dima Sadek, Luna Safwan and Mahassen Moursel, have themselves denounced the intense hate campaigns that targeted them in turn in the space of a few days.

© Reporters without borders -


