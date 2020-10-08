Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At IACHR hearing, Brazil’s government portrays violence as “divergence of opinion” and disinformation as “freedom of expression”

NewsRSF and Brazilian civil society organizations denounce violations of rights to information, health and educationSeven months after denouncing free speech and press freedom violations, Brazilian civil society organizations met again with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) yesterday to repor

© Reporters without borders -


