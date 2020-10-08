Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Montenegro convicts Jovo Martinović again, jeopardizing EU accession

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the one-year prison sentence that investigative reporter Jovo Martinović received on a drug trafficking charge at the end of his retrial in Montenegro today. The country’s judicial system must stop persecuting this journalist and finally take account of all the evidence of his innocence, RSF said.In the latest stage in his Kafkaesque ordeal, Jovo Martinović was convicted of serving as an intermediary between drug traffickers.

© Reporters without borders -


