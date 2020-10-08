Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Deny Rights Council Seats to Major Violators

Click to expand Image A view of the United Nations General Assembly, at UN headquarters, October 1, 2018.  © AP Photo/Richard Drew (New York) – United Nations member countries should not vote for China and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s most abusive governments, for seats on the UN Human Rights Council, Human Rights Watch said today. Russia’s numerous war crimes in Syria’s armed conflict makes it another highly problematic candidate. On October 13, 2020, the UN General Assembly will hold elections for 15 seats on the 47-nation Human Rights Council for three-year terms beginning on January…

© Human Rights Watch -


