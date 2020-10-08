Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Mass Detention of Rohingya in Squalid Camps

Click to expand Image A Myanmar police officer patrols the Thet Kae Pyin camp in Sittwe township where Rohingya Muslims have been confined since 2012, Rakhine State, Myanmar, September 7, 2016. © 2016 Kyaw Kyaw/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images (Bangkok) – The Myanmar government should urgently end the arbitrary and indefinite detention of approximately 130,000 Rohingya Muslims in squalid and abusive camps in Rakhine State, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Recent measures to ostensibly “close” the camps appear designed to make permanent the segregation and confinement of…

