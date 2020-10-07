Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Finally, Good News for Asylum Seekers in Italy

Click to expand Image Italians and asylum seekers from the local specialized reception center work together to clear debris after floods in Belluno, Italy, November 2018. © 2018 SIPROIMI It pledged last year to do so, and now the Italian government has restored some humanity to its immigration and asylum system. This week, the council of ministers adopted a decree that reverses many of the worst policies imposed by the previous interior minister and current leader of the anti-immigrant League Party, Matteo Salvini. The decree isn’t perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction. The…

© Human Rights Watch -


