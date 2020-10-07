Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Salvadorean president’s alarming hostility towards independent media

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is very worried by the increasingly hostile environment for reporters in El Salvador, especially by President Nayib Bukele’s recent attacks and threats against critical and independent media, and calls on the authorities to stop denigrating journalism. During a press conference livestreamed on Facebook on 24 September, President Bukele accused the countr

© Reporters without borders -


