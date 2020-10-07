Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-LGBT Persecution in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

(Washington, DC) – The governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras have failed to effectively address violence and entrenched discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, leading many to seek asylum in the United States, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Yet policies by the administration of US President Donald Trump have made it almost impossible for them to obtain asylum. October 7, 2020 “Every Day I Live in Fear” Violence and Discrimination Against LGBT People in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, and Obstacles to Asylum…

© Human Rights Watch -


