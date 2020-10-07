Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: No justice for victims of three-year conflict in Cabo Delgado which has killed over 2,000

Three years after fighting began in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, victims of the conflict that has killed more than 2,000 people are no closer to justice, truth and reparation, Amnesty International said today. Authorities have failed to hold all those suspected of criminal responsibility to justice for crimes under international law and human rights violations.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


