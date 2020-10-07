Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many historic publications threatened with closure in Chad

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Chad’s media regulator to rescind the sanctions it is threatening to enforce against several media publishers and editors, who will either have to be replaced or else see their publications closed down because, under a new law, they lack the necessary academic qualification to hold these positions. Enforcing these sanctions would eliminate many newspapers and would deal a very serious blow to the freedom to inform in Chad less than a year before its next presidential election.The threatened publications include N’Djamena Hebdo, which brought its first…

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Mozambique: No justice for victims of three-year conflict in Cabo Delgado which has killed over 2,000
~ Violations of the right to information in Brazil are subject of a new hearing by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR)
~ Kyrgyzstan: Respect Rights While Restoring Order
~ 39 Countries at UN Express ‘Grave Concerns’ About China’s Abuses
~ Mozambique: Investigate bomb threats against civil society leader
~ Protesting Sexual Assault in India Isn’t a ‘Conspiracy’
~ NIGERIA: Authorities repeatedly failing to tackle impunity enjoyed by notorious SARS police unit
~ RSF briefs Human Rights Council on Somalia, calls for moratorium on arrests of journalists
~ Don’t Let Orphan’s Canadian Homecoming Be an Exception
~ USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George Floyd
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter