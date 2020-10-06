Tolerance.ca
Violations of the right to information in Brazil are subject of a new hearing by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR)

NewsTomorrow, October 6, a coalition of 14 organizations, including Reporters Without Borders (RSF), will present to the IACHR Brazil's current scenario of lack of access to reliable information. In March 2020, RSF was also part of the delegation that, in the hearing held in Haiti, reported on the decline in freedom of expression in Brazil to the IACHR.Tomorrow, civil society organizations will participate in a virtual public hearing with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to denounce violations of the right to information and

© Reporters without borders -


