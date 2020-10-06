Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

39 Countries at UN Express ‘Grave Concerns’ About China’s Abuses

A cross-regional group of 39 United Nations member countries issued a stinging public rebuke today of the Chinese government's widespread human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Tibet, proof that a growing number of governments are voicing their alarm, despite Beijing's threats of retaliation. "We are gravely concerned about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the recent developments in Hong Kong," German…

© Human Rights Watch -


