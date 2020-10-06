Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Protesting Sexual Assault in India Isn’t a ‘Conspiracy’

Click to expand Image Chandrashekhar Azad, leader of the Bhim Army, a party advocating for the rights of Dalits, speaks during a protest against the gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India, October 2, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Altaf Qadri The rape, torture, and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman allegedly by a group of dominant-caste men in the village of Hathras, in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, has sparked widespread outrage. People across the country are protesting, demanding justice and more effective government responses to sexual violence.…

© Human Rights Watch -


