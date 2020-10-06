Tolerance.ca
NIGERIA: Authorities repeatedly failing to tackle impunity enjoyed by notorious SARS police unit

The Nigerian authorities have failed to tackle the impunity enjoyed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), whose brutality and corruption is becoming increasingly brazen, despite repeated pledges to reform the police squad and investigate violations committed by its officers, Amnesty International said today.

© Amnesty International -


