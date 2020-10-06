Tolerance.ca
RSF briefs Human Rights Council on Somalia, calls for moratorium on arrests of journalists

NewsDuring a UN Human Rights Council debate on Somalia in the presence of the independent expert on the human rights situation in this country, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) acknowledged the significant progress made in combatting impunity for crimes against Somali journalists but said it continued to be concerned about the hostile climate and asked the Council and Somalia’s partner countries to encourage the authorities to decree a moratorium on arrests of journalists as soon as possible.The oral intervention by Isabel Amosse, RSF’s head of advocacy, during this inter-active debate on 2 October…

