Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don’t Let Orphan’s Canadian Homecoming Be an Exception

Click to expand Image A girl stands in the annex of al-Hol, a camp in northeast Syria detaining thousands of foreign women and children from countries including Canada as family members of Islamic State (ISIS) suspects. © 2019 Sam Tarling After months of inaction, the Canadian government announced Monday that it had repatriated a 5-year-old orphan, Amira, who was trapped in a camp for Islamic State (ISIS) suspects and family members in northeast Syria. Amira’s overdue rescue should not become an excuse for the government to stall on repatriating the 46 other Canadian nationals held in…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ RSF briefs Human Rights Council on Somalia, calls for moratorium on arrests of journalists
~ USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George Floyd
~ Indian TV news channel silenced for covering alleged corruption
~ IMF: Adopt Policies to Reduce Inequality
~ Egypt: Police Beat Man to Death, Family Says
~ Greece: Investigate Pushbacks, Violence at Borders
~ Kurdistan Region of Iraq: Media Offices Shut Down
~ People with Mental Health Conditions Living in Chains
~ Human Rights Watch Names First Chief Programs Officer
~ Some things never change: repression and the militarization of public security in El Salvador
