Human Rights Observatory

USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George Floyd

Amnesty International has delivered more than one million signatures from around the world to US Attorney General William Barr demanding justice for George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May 2020.

© Amnesty International -


