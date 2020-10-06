Tolerance.ca
Indian TV news channel silenced for covering alleged corruption

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Indian authorities to ensure that a TV news channel in the southwestern state of Karnataka is able to resume broadcasting at once, and to dismiss all the criminal charges brought against it for investigating alleged corruption involving the son of the state’s chief minister. Viewers of Power TV, a Kannada-language broadcaster based in Bengaluru, the state capital, have been deprived of its TV news coverage since 28 September, when local police raided the TV chan

