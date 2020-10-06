Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IMF: Adopt Policies to Reduce Inequality

Share this article
Click to expand Image Anti-government protesters celebrate the day after President Lenín Moreno and Indigenous leaders struck a deal to cancel a disputed austerity package, ending nearly two weeks of protests. © 2020 Fernando Vergara/AP Photo (Washington, DC) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should rethink the conditions it is placing on its loans in the Covid-19 era, 504 organizations including Human Rights Watch said in a statement released today. The Fund’s conditions will be highly influential in shaping the economic and social landscape after the pandemic. But the Fund already…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Egypt: Police Beat Man to Death, Family Says
~ Greece: Investigate Pushbacks, Violence at Borders
~ Kurdistan Region of Iraq: Media Offices Shut Down
~ People with Mental Health Conditions Living in Chains
~ Human Rights Watch Names First Chief Programs Officer
~ Some things never change: repression and the militarization of public security in El Salvador
~ RSF and its partners call on the Montenegro court to definitely acquit journalist Jovo Martinović
~ Russian Journalist Commits Suicide After Years of Harassment
~ Myanmar: Election Fundamentally Flawed
~ UK: Older people in care homes abandoned to die amid government failures during COVID-19 pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter