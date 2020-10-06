Tolerance.ca
Egypt: Police Beat Man to Death, Family Says

(Beirut) – Egyptian authorities should conduct a credible investigation into the death of 26-year-old Islam al-Australi in police custody and make the results public, Human Rights Watch said today. The police arrested neighbors and family members protesting the death and a journalist reporting about it.   Click to expand Image Islam al-Australi, 26, who died in police custody.  © Private On September 4, 2020, police in Giza’s al-Muneeb district south of Cairo arrested al-Australi after he got into a fight with a policeman, a neighbor told Human Rights Watch. According to a complaint…

© Human Rights Watch -


