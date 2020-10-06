Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kurdistan Region of Iraq: Media Offices Shut Down

Share this article
Click to expand Image The NRT headquarters in Sulaymaniyah, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Kurdistan Regional Government shut down NRT’s other offices in Erbil and Dohuk on August 19, 2020 following its coverage of anti-government protests. © 2020 SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Kurdish authorities have unlawfully closed two offices of a private media outlet, NRT, for over a month, apparently for covering protests and for broadcasts critical of the ruling party, Human Rights Watch said today. The Kurdish authorities had no court order and only imposed the shutdown…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Egypt: Police Beat Man to Death, Family Says
~ Greece: Investigate Pushbacks, Violence at Borders
~ People with Mental Health Conditions Living in Chains
~ Human Rights Watch Names First Chief Programs Officer
~ Some things never change: repression and the militarization of public security in El Salvador
~ RSF and its partners call on the Montenegro court to definitely acquit journalist Jovo Martinović
~ Russian Journalist Commits Suicide After Years of Harassment
~ Myanmar: Election Fundamentally Flawed
~ UK: Older people in care homes abandoned to die amid government failures during COVID-19 pandemic
~ Imminent entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is a truly historic achievement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter