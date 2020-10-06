Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Names First Chief Programs Officer

(New York, October 5, 2020) – The accomplished human rights researcher, lawyer, and activist Tirana Hassan has joined Human Rights Watch as its first Chief Programs Officer. In this role Hassan will oversee Human Rights Watch’s research, advocacy, media, and legal work, supervising a staff of more than 300 professionals in more than 50 countries. Click to expand Image “At a challenging moment for the human rights movement, we need to intensify our efforts to defend our common humanity, to fight for our shared aspiration for justice, and to protect the fundamental dignity of everyone,”…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


