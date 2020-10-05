Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Journalist Commits Suicide After Years of Harassment

Click to expand Image Irina Slavina poses in Nizhniy Novgorod, March 2019, in a photo posted to social media.  Journalist and publisher Irina Slavina (Murakhtayeva) died after setting herself on fire on October 2, a day after a police raid on her apartment and following years of harassment by Russian authorities and others. Slavina ran Koza Press, an independent online outlet. Just before killing herself in front of the Interior Ministry building in Nizhny Novgorod, she posted on Facebook: “Blame the Russian Federation for my death.”  On October 1, Slavina described in her post how police…

© Human Rights Watch -


