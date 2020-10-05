Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Election Fundamentally Flawed

Click to expand Image A resident checks voting lists at an administrative office in Yangon ahead of Myanmar’s upcoming general election, July 25, 2020.  © 2020 Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s electoral process is undermined by systemic problems and rights abuses that will deprive people of their right to fairly elect their government, Human Rights Watch said today. Parliamentary, state, and local elections are scheduled for November 8, 2020. The national elections will be Myanmar’s first since 2015, which resulted in a landslide victory for the National League…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


