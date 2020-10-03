Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Imminent entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is a truly historic achievement

~ US: Lawsuit Challenges ICC Sanctions
~ Mediterranean Sea: ‘Cycle of violence’ for fleeing migrants must be addressed
~ Saudi Arabia: ‘Image Laundering’ Conceals Abuses
~ Turkey: Politicians and Activists Detained
~ UNESCO signs landmark agreement in Viet Nam to support Ha Noi Creative City, opening a new era of partnership for SDG financing in Viet Nam
~ Iraq urged to investigate attacks on women human rights defenders
~ Director-General condemns murder of journalist Sunil Tiwari in India’s state of Madhya Pradesh
~ Call for probe into origin of shelling that injured reporters in Nagorno-Karabakh
~ Singaporean website prosecuted over election coverage
~ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Civilians bearing brunt of surge in violence
