Human Rights Observatory

US: Lawsuit Challenges ICC Sanctions

Click to expand Image Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. © 2018 Marina Riera/Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC) – A legal challenge to a United States executive order that threatens to undermine the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeks to protect victims’ access to justice, Human Rights Watch said today. On October 1, 2020, the Open Society Justice Initiative, together with four law professors, filed a complaint before a US federal court alleging violations of plaintiffs’ rights under the US constitution, including to…

