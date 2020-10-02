Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Politicians and Activists Detained

Click to expand Image In the corridors of Ankara courthouse, lawyers and MPs wave to Peoples’ Democratic Party politicians and officials waiting to testify before a court. Ankara, October 1, 2020. © 2020 Ayşe Sürücü (Istanbul) – An Ankara court has ordered the detention of 17 current and former politicians and officials from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP)and imposed judicial control conditions on three others released from custody, Human Rights Watch said today. The court ordered the detentions in the scope of an ongoing investigation into the political party’s alleged…

© Human Rights Watch -


