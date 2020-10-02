Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singaporean website prosecuted over election coverage

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Singaporean prime minister’s office to drop its absurd “illegal election activity” complaint against the New Naratif website over five Facebook posts in the run-up to last July’s elections, as a result of which the police have already interrogated the site’s managing director and searched his home.It seems that covering an election campaign can lead to arrest in Singapore. This, at least, is the bizarre experience of New Naratif managing director Thum Ping Tjin.

© Reporters without borders -


