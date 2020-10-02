Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF launches ‘50-day clock’ and petition calling for press freedom improvements ahead of G20 Riyadh summit

NewsOn the second anniversary of the assassination of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and with 50 days left until the November 2020 G20 summit in Riyadh, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has launched a ‘50-day clock’ and petition urging G20 capitals to obtain concrete press freedom improvements in Saudi Arabia - starting with the release of the country’s 34 jailed journalists.From 20 to 21 November, Saudi Arabia is set to host the G20 summit virtually from Riyadh, despite holding one of the world’s worst records on press freedom.

© Reporters without borders -


