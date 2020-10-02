Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Expands Facial Recognition Despite Privacy Concerns

Click to expand Image Police officers walk past a surveillance camera in central Moscow, Russia January 26, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (Moscow) – Russian authorities are planning to expand the use of CCTV cameras with facial recognition software, despite weighty concerns about the lack of regulation, oversight, and data protection, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 25, 2020, Kommersant daily reported that CCTV cameras with facial recognition software, already used in Moscow, will be installed by the regional authorities in public spaces and at the entryway of apartment…

© Human Rights Watch


