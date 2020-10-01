Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Harsh Sentences for Alleged Hizb-ut-Tahrir Followers in Russia

Click to expand Image Supreme court appeal hearing held via videoconference, September 2020. © RFE/RL Last week, Russia’s Supreme Court upheld the terrorism-related convictions of 19 men who are all serving prison sentences ranging from 10 to 24 years because of their alleged affiliation with Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), an Islamic organization banned in Russia since 2003, when the Supreme Court designated it a terrorist organization. But despite the charges, none of the men were found to have planned, committed, or supported any act of violence. Although HuT does not call for violence in its…

