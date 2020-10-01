Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New US Bill Would Help People Working in Dangerous Heat

Click to expand Image Farmworkers, considered essential workers under the Covid-19 pandemic, harvest beans in Homestead, Florida, May 12, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Many United States farmworkers and other essential outdoor workers have gone to work throughout the dangerous Covid-19 pandemic, putting food on people’s tables and collecting their trash. But outdoor workers put themselves at risk every year by laboring in extreme temperatures that can be deadly or cause lasting disability. These deaths and illnesses are preventable, and they are on the rise. The heart of this problem:…

