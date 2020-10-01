Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victory for Acid Attack Campaigners in Nepal

Click to expand Image A woman holds a placard during a demonstration on International Women's Day to protest against inequality and sexual violence, March 8, 2020. © 2020 Sunil Pradhan/Sipa via AP Images Throwing acid on a person is a particularly horrific crime. It causes lifelong harm to the survivors, most of whom are women who were targeted by a man. Following a successful campaign by survivors, the government of Nepal has now introduced new laws to increase the punishment for offenders to up to 20 years in prison, and to control the sale of acid. Acid attacks were once uncommon in…

