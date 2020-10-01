Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Who Is ‘Happy’ in Xinjiang?

Click to expand Image Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during an event to honor some of those involved in China's fight against Covid-19 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 8, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein “Completely correct” is how Chinese President Xi Jinping this week described his government’s policies in Xinjiang, the region of northwest China in which 13 million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims continue to endure appalling repression. Beijing has repeatedly lied to the world about the region – first denying the existence of “political education” camps,…

© Human Rights Watch -


