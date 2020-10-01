Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Take Concrete Steps to End Impunity

Click to expand Image A cross marks graves near the Biaro refugee camp, an estimated 42 kilometers south of Kisangani, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 18, 1997. The discovery of a number of mass graves prompted investigations that led to the United Nations mapping report published on October 1, 2010. © 1997 John Moore/AP Photo (Kinshasa) – The Congolese authorities and the United Nations have not done enough to hold human rights violators to account and deliver justice to victims a decade after the landmark UN Congo Mapping Exercise Report was published in October 2010, Amnesty…

