COVID-19: Timely support to prisons continues across Bangladesh

~ Germany: Respect Child Rights in Global Supply Chains
~ DR Congo: Take Concrete Steps to End Impunity
~ Myanmar: Humanitarian action and COVID-19 response in Rakhine
~ At least five journalists attacked while covering Georgia’s election campaign
~ Tighter control over social media, massive use of cyber-censorship
~ Egypt: Security Forces Abuse, Torture LGBT People
~ Bangladesh: Protesting Rohingya Refugees Beaten
~ Guinea: At least 50 people killed with impunity during protests in less than a year
~ Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development
~ California: New Law Protects Children in Police Custody
