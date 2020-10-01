Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tighter control over social media, massive use of cyber-censorship

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned about use of the Internet to censor outspoken journalists in Turkey, where new legislation gives the government much more control over social media platforms.All social media including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube will be impacted by the amendment to the

© Reporters without borders


~ Germany: Respect Child Rights in Global Supply Chains
~ DR Congo: Take Concrete Steps to End Impunity
~ Myanmar: Humanitarian action and COVID-19 response in Rakhine
~ COVID-19: Timely support to prisons continues across Bangladesh
~ At least five journalists attacked while covering Georgia’s election campaign
~ Egypt: Security Forces Abuse, Torture LGBT People
~ Bangladesh: Protesting Rohingya Refugees Beaten
~ Guinea: At least 50 people killed with impunity during protests in less than a year
~ Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development
~ California: New Law Protects Children in Police Custody
