Human Rights Observatory

California: New Law Protects Children in Police Custody

Click to expand Image A police officer interrogating a youth, using techniques that ultimately pressured the youth to confess to a crime he did not commit.  ​ © (Sacramento) – A new California law will protect children in police custody, Human Rights Watch said today. The measure, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on September 30, 2020, will make sure youth talk with an attorney while deciding whether to waive their rights and submit to police interrogation. Long-established law requires that when police take a person into custody, they advise that person of their right to remain silent…

© Human Rights Watch -


