Human Rights Observatory

US: New York Police Planned Assault on Bronx Protesters

New York City police planned the assault and mass arrests of peaceful protesters in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the South Bronx on June 4, 2020, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The crackdown, led by the department’s highest-ranking uniformed officer, was among the most aggressive police responses to protests across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and could cost New York City taxpayers several million dollars in misconduct complaints and lawsuits. Human Rights Watch and the visual investigations firm SITU Research also…

More
~ Newsletter - September 2020: Weakened by conflict, health systems in the Middle East struggle to cope with COVID-19
~ Listen to older people’s ‘suggestions and ideas’ for more inclusive societies, urges UN chief
~ US: Vote ‘No’ on Homeland Security Nominee
~ Nicaragua: Ortega government appears to be preparing for a new phase of repression
~ Niger : Charges must be dropped following release of three activists
~ EU: RSF and 18 NGO express their support to Věra Jourová, after attacks by Hungarian Prime Minister Orban
~ COVID-19: Experts discuss long-term humanitarian needs and partnering for the future
~ Fact Sheet on Schools Rehabilitation in Beirut, September 17, 2020
~ Three Mother Nature Cambodia reporters arrested for “inciting crime”
~ India: Amnesty International Forced to Halt Work
