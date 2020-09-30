Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Newsletter - September 2020: Weakened by conflict, health systems in the Middle East struggle to cope with COVID-19

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ US: New York Police Planned Assault on Bronx Protesters
~ Listen to older people’s ‘suggestions and ideas’ for more inclusive societies, urges UN chief
~ US: Vote ‘No’ on Homeland Security Nominee
~ Nicaragua: Ortega government appears to be preparing for a new phase of repression
~ Niger : Charges must be dropped following release of three activists
~ EU: RSF and 18 NGO express their support to Věra Jourová, after attacks by Hungarian Prime Minister Orban
~ COVID-19: Experts discuss long-term humanitarian needs and partnering for the future
~ Fact Sheet on Schools Rehabilitation in Beirut, September 17, 2020
~ Three Mother Nature Cambodia reporters arrested for “inciting crime”
~ India: Amnesty International Forced to Halt Work
