Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Listen to older people’s ‘suggestions and ideas’ for more inclusive societies, urges UN chief

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ US: New York Police Planned Assault on Bronx Protesters
~ Newsletter - September 2020: Weakened by conflict, health systems in the Middle East struggle to cope with COVID-19
~ US: Vote ‘No’ on Homeland Security Nominee
~ Nicaragua: Ortega government appears to be preparing for a new phase of repression
~ Niger : Charges must be dropped following release of three activists
~ EU: RSF and 18 NGO express their support to Věra Jourová, after attacks by Hungarian Prime Minister Orban
~ COVID-19: Experts discuss long-term humanitarian needs and partnering for the future
~ Fact Sheet on Schools Rehabilitation in Beirut, September 17, 2020
~ Three Mother Nature Cambodia reporters arrested for “inciting crime”
~ India: Amnesty International Forced to Halt Work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter