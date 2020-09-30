Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Vote ‘No’ on Homeland Security Nominee

(Washington, DC) – United States senators should vote no on the nomination of Chad Wolf for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary and instead investigate his alleged involvement in abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. Senators on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee are set to vote on the nomination on September 30, 2020. Wolf was instrumental in developing the policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border and as acting secretary, oversaw a range of abusive practices and policies at DHS. Wolf is also the subject of a whistleblower complaint…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Listen to older people’s ‘suggestions and ideas’ for more inclusive societies, urges UN chief
~ Nicaragua: Ortega government appears to be preparing for a new phase of repression
~ Niger : Charges must be dropped following release of three activists
~ EU: RSF and 18 NGO express their support to Věra Jourová, after attacks by Hungarian Prime Minister Orban
~ COVID-19: Experts discuss long-term humanitarian needs and partnering for the future
~ Fact Sheet on Schools Rehabilitation in Beirut, September 17, 2020
~ Three Mother Nature Cambodia reporters arrested for “inciting crime”
~ India: Amnesty International Forced to Halt Work
~ Armenia/Azerbaijan: Don’t Attack Civilians
~ Global Goals Week Celebrated in Nepal with Youth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter