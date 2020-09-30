Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: Ortega government appears to be preparing for a new phase of repression

After several weeks of intensified state repression against activists, human rights defenders and journalists, the ruling party presented two bills that attempt to silence those who criticize government policies, inform the population and defend human rights. It seems that President Daniel Ortega’s government is preparing the legal framework to begin a new phase of repression

© Amnesty International


