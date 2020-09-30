Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: RSF and 18 NGO express their support to Věra Jourová, after attacks by Hungarian Prime Minister Orban

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) together with 18 other organisations express their full support to Vice-President Věra Jourová following attacks by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government. In a joint-letter, the 19 organisations urge the European institutions to be firm and address the severe deterioration of the rule of law and media pluralism in Hungary. 30 September 2020  Dear President von der Leyen,  Dear President Michel,  Dear President Sassoli,

