Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: Experts discuss long-term humanitarian needs and partnering for the future

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Nicaragua: Ortega government appears to be preparing for a new phase of repression
~ Niger : Charges must be dropped following release of three activists
~ EU: RSF and 18 NGO express their support to Věra Jourová, after attacks by Hungarian Prime Minister Orban
~ Fact Sheet on Schools Rehabilitation in Beirut, September 17, 2020
~ Three Mother Nature Cambodia reporters arrested for “inciting crime”
~ India: Amnesty International Forced to Halt Work
~ Armenia/Azerbaijan: Don’t Attack Civilians
~ Global Goals Week Celebrated in Nepal with Youth
~ Media and Information Literacy against racial discrimination: Young Experts from Canada and Morocco
~ A Human Rights Controversy at the University of Toronto
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter