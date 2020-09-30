Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Three Mother Nature Cambodia reporters arrested for “inciting crime”

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of three Cambodian journalists-cum-environmental activists who were arrested nearly a month ago in connection with their coverage of the partial destruction of a lake in a suburb of the capital, Phnom Penh.Long Kunthea, Phuon Keoreaksmey and Thon Ratha, who work for the environmental website Mother Nature Cambodia,

