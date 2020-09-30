Tolerance.ca
India: Amnesty International Forced to Halt Work

Click to expand Image Amnesty International India headquarters in Bangalore, India. © 2019 AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi (New York) – Amnesty International India announced that it is halting its work in the country after the Indian government froze its bank accounts in an act of reprisal for the organization’s human rights work. Fifteen international human rights organizations condemned the Indian government’s actions against Amnesty India and pledged to continue support for local human rights defenders and organizations against the recent crackdown. The Indian government’s actions against Amnesty…

© Human Rights Watch -


