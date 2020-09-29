Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A Human Rights Controversy at the University of Toronto

Click to expand Image Signage at the University of Toronto. © Faculty of Arts & Science, University of Toronto The University of Toronto’s law school allegedly rescinded a job offer for director of the law school’s International Human Rights Program in response to external pressure about the candidate’s scholarship and work on Israeli government violations of international law. If true, not only does this do serious harm to the academic freedom, integrity, and reputation of the university’s human rights program, it creates a dangerous chilling effect on other scholars’ rights to research…

© Human Rights Watch -


