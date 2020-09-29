Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Motorcycle hitmen gun down Honduran reporter

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Honduran authorities to quickly identify those responsible for the murder of independent journalist Luís Almendares, and to rethink their mechanisms for protecting journalists in a country where the independent media are increasingly vulnerable.An outspoken critic of local corruption and police violence, Almendares

© Reporters without borders -


